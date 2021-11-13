Warren County COVID update for Nov. 13

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 62 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, as well as 49 recoveries. As of Saturday, the County was monitoring a total of 476 active coronavirus cases.

As of Saturday, 14 people are being treated in the hospital, one more than Friday. All have a moderate illness, and eight are moderately ill outside of the hospital. All of Thursday’s cases involved the community spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Twenty-nine cases on Saturday were among residents already fully vaccinated for coronavirus. To date, Warren County has seen 1,043 positive COVID cases among its 44,474 fully vaccinated residents.

All but one of Friday’s cases involved the community spread of COVID-19. One involved a resident of a nursing home. Warren County Health Services continues to see a significant spike in COVID-19 transmission, with the majority of its new cases arising from household/family exposures, workplace exposures, and indoor events/gatherings.

Those who plan to attend gatherings in the coming weeks or who come in close contact with co-workers should take steps to avoid COVID-19 exposure.

Upcoming vaccine clinics run by Warren County include:

Monday, November 15, North Warren Central School, second doses, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, November 16, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson booster and first doses.

Friday, November 19, Warrensburg High School, times and vaccines to be announced.

Tuesday, November 23, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. first doses and booster doses.

The county sent out a reminder that vaccines for children ages 5-11 are becoming available. Local pediatricians and pharmacies are both offering doses.