Warren County COVID update for Nov. 11

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 58 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as well as 16 recoveries. As of Wednesday, the County was monitoring a total of 456 active coronavirus cases.

As of Thursday, 11 people are being treated in the hospital, unchanged from Wednesday. All have a moderate illness, and eight are moderately ill outside of the hospital. All of Thursday’s cases involved the community spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Twenty-two cases on Thursday were among residents already fully vaccinated for coronavirus. To date, Warren County has seen 990 positive COVID cases among its 44,333 fully vaccinated residents.

Upcoming vaccine clinics run by Warren County include:

Friday, November 12, from 3 – 4 p.m. (Johnsburg Central School, Pfizer booster doses)

Tuesday, November 16, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. (Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson booster and first doses)

Friday, November 19, Warrensburg High School, times and vaccines to be determined.

The county sent out a reminder that vaccines for children ages 5-11 are becoming available. Local pediatricians and pharmacies are both offering doses.