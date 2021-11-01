Warren County COVID update for Monday, Nov. 1

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 21 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as well as 41 recoveries. As of Monday, the county was monitoring a total of 276 active coronavirus cases.

Ten cases were hospitalized as of Monday. That’s down by two from Sunday. One of those is considered in critical condition, with the other nine considered moderate.

The county continues to point to workplaces, households, youth sports and indoor gatherings as main focal points as Delta variant cases continue to spread. Three new cases on Monday involved Warren County school districts.

Ten of Monday’s new cases were among Warren County residents already fully vaccinated for COVID-19. To date, there have been 830 positive coronavirus cases among the county’s 44,274 fully vaccinated residents.

The county updated its map dividing up new cases by zip code. The map is updated weekly.

The county has several vaccine clinics scheduled, offering first, second and booster doses. They include 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 at Warren County Municipal Center; 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3 at the municipal center; 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4 at North Warren Central School; 3-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 at Queensbury High School; and 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9 at the Warren County Municipal Center.

