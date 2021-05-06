Warren County COVID update for May 6

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 14 new COVID-19 cases and four recoveries on Thursday.

The county is monitoring 65 active coronavirus cases, including one hospitalized, unchanged from Wednesday.

Four of Thursday’s new cases were quarantined prior to testing positive, due to exposures documented before results came in.

Two cases emerged at school districts in the county.

One case was confirmed at Queensbury Union Free School District. Recent cases there include one exposure on May 3 and one on April 29, both at Queensbury Middle School.

All parties exposed to those individuals have been contacted for quarantine and contact tracing.

A case was also confirmed at St. Mary’s St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School in Glens Falls.

Recent cases also include eight employees and a contractor at a Warren County business who were infected due to a lack of proper workplace protocol. The county asks residents to continue taking caution at work.

