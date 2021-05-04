Warren County COVID update for May 4

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases and six recoveries on Tuesday.

The county was monitoring 58 active coronavirus cases as of Tuesday.

One case was hospitalized, unchanged from the day before. That case is still considered critical.

None of Tuesday’s cases involved people who had been vaccinated. Warren County has confirmed 11 fully-vaccinated residents to have contracted coronavirus, out of 28,903 fully vaccinated residents.

The county also set up a vaccination clinic Tuesday at SUNY Adirondack, giving out doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Price Chopper, Hannaford and Rite Aid locations across the county are continuing to offer vaccinations as well.