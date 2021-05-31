Warren County COVID update for May 31

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed zero new COVID-19 cases on Monday; the first zero-case day since Nov. 23, 2020.

The county also confirmed five recoveries, leading to a total of 36 active coronavirus cases. Two of those are hospitalized, up by one from Sunday.

As of Monday, the county case total was 48 percent below where it had been a month ago.

Health Services Director Ginelle Jones asked residents to stay careful, though, especially around Memorial Day gatherings.

“We are excited to report no new cases, as it is validation our vaccination and COVID containment efforts are making a difference,” Jones said. “We must continue these efforts to end the pandemic, and we urge anyone who is in the minority of Warren County residents who have not been vaccinated to get the vaccine.”

The county also updated its map dividing active coronavirus cases up by zip code.