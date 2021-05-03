Warren County COVID update for May 3

Posted: / Updated:

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed six new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as well as 11 recoveries.

The county was monitoring 54 active coronavirus cases on Monday.

One case was hospitalized as of Monday, down by two from Sunday. The one hospitalized patient is considered in critical condition.

Monday’s number of active cases was the lowest the county has seen since Dec. 2, 2020, when the number dipped down to 50 active cases.

The county also updated its map breaking down coronavirus cases by ZIP code.

Warren County is continuing to caution travel to southern states.

Vaccination events were held on Monday at Hadley-Luzerne, Bolton, Glens Falls and North Warren school districts, following clinics at Queensbury, Warrensburg and Johnsburg school districts last week. No new school cases were confirmed on Monday.

