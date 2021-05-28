Warren County COVID update for May 28

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed two new COVID-19 cases and one recovery on Friday.

The county is monitoring 40 active coronavirus cases, including one hospitalized case. That’s down by two, who were discharged on Thursday.

With vaccines continuing to be administered, Warren County’s active case count on Friday was 57% lower than a month ago.

The county continues to advise caution when planning any Memorial Day weekend gatherings that may involve people who have not received coronavirus vaccines.

Earlier this week, county health staff administered homebound resident vaccinations. Anyone who wants to set up an appointment can reach out to the county at (518) 761-6580.