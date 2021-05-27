Warren County COVID update for May 27

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed one new COVID-19 case and five recoveries on Thursday.

The county is monitoring 39 active coronavirus cases, including three that are hospitalized.

The county’s case total is the lowest it’s been since Nov. 20, 2020.

“Our COVID numbers continue to show that vaccination programs are working,” said county Health Services Director Ginelle Jones in a release. “If you are still waiting to get vaccinated, call us at (518) 761-6580 to discuss how we can help you get a shot to protect yourself and those around you.”

As Memorial Day weekend grows near, Jones reminded residents on Thursday to take caution in gatherings if not vaccinated, and also to consider that children under the age of 12 have not yet received their vaccines.

Businesses who want to set up on-site coronavirus vaccine clinics can reach out to the county at (518) 761-6580.