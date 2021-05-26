Warren County COVID update for May 26

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed two new COVID-19 cases and two recoveries in the county on Wednesday, keeping the case count level with the day before.

The county was monitoring 43 active coronavirus cases on Wednesday, with three hospitalized.

With Memorial Day weekend coming up, Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones put out a reminder on Wednesday asking for residents to avoid indoor gatherings where not everyone present is vaccinated against coronavirus.

“We have been making good progress against COVID-19 as our residents get vaccinated, but we want to continue to be cautious, particularly as we head toward the end of the school year,” Jones said in a release.

As of Wednesday, the county has seen its active case figure decline by 56% in the last month.

The county is working to set up on-site coronavirus vaccine clinics at workplaces, and Ginelle Jones can be contacted at (518) 761-6580 to set a clinic up.