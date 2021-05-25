Warren County COVID update for May 25

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed one new COVID-19 case and two recoveries on Tuesday.

The county is currently monitoring 43 active coronavirus cases, including three who are hospitalized. That’s one fewer than Monday.

As of Tuesday, the county’s active case figure was 58% lower than this time last month, as well as the lowest active case total since Dec. 1, 2020.

To date, the county has seen 17 coronavirus cases among fully-vaccinated residents. The current headcount is at 34,360 fully vaccinated.

The county is home to a state vaccination site at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury, which is still open for walk-ins and appointments.