Warren County COVID update for May 24

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed three new COVID-19 cases and five recoveries on Monday.

The county is monitoring 44 active coronavirus cases, including four who are hospitalized.

Warren County reported that its active case rate is now 62% lower than it was a month ago.

The county also reported that the last three days have shown the fewest residents being quarantined or otherwise isolated due to COVID-19 exposure since September 2020.

Monday saw 81 individuals quarantined, compared to 1,019 on Jan. 4.

On the vaccine front, the county held school clinics at Glens Falls, Bolton, North Warren and Hadley-Luzerne school districts on Monday, with 141 scheduled doses.

Warren County’s map of coronavirus cases by zip code was updated.