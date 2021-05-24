Warren County COVID update for May 24

News
Posted: / Updated:

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed three new COVID-19 cases and five recoveries on Monday.

The county is monitoring 44 active coronavirus cases, including four who are hospitalized.

Warren County reported that its active case rate is now 62% lower than it was a month ago.

The county also reported that the last three days have shown the fewest residents being quarantined or otherwise isolated due to COVID-19 exposure since September 2020.

Monday saw 81 individuals quarantined, compared to 1,019 on Jan. 4.

On the vaccine front, the county held school clinics at Glens Falls, Bolton, North Warren and Hadley-Luzerne school districts on Monday, with 141 scheduled doses.

Warren County’s map of coronavirus cases by zip code was updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire