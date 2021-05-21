Warren County COVID update for May 21

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed five new COVID-19 cases and seven recoveries on Friday.

The county is monitoring 47 active coronavirus cases as of Friday, including four hospitalized. That’s up by one from Thursday.

Warren County’s total coronavirus case figure is 58% lower than it was a month ago.

One case was connected to a school exposure, at Minerva Central School District.

One new case was connected to a virus exposure at Ambrosia Diner in Queensbury. The exposure was from 11 a.m. to noon on May 16, involving an individual who was not wearing a mask.

The county has seen 15 positive coronavirus cases out of 33,651 fully vaccinated residents.

Earlier this week, the county updated coronavirus safety requirements for gatherings of a certain size.

Organizers for any and all indoor gatherings of 250 people or more, and outdoor gatherings of 500 or more, must fill out a form on the county website.