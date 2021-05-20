Warren County COVID update for May 20

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed five new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as well as two recoveries.

The county is monitoring 49 active cases, including one who is currently hospitalized. That’s down by one from Thursday.

One of Thursday’s county cases was an individual who was fully vaccinated. Warren County has seen 15 fully-vaccinated positive coronavirus cases out of 33,365 fully vaccinated residents.

The county’s current case figure is 54 percent lower than it was this time last month.

At least one new case was connected to a work-related exposure.

Warren County is preparing for more coronavirus vaccine clinics at Queensbury, Glens Falls, Warrensburg and Johnsburg school districts on Friday, for both 12-15 and 16-18 groups.

