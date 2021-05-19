Warren County COVID update for May 19

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed four new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as well as two recoveries.

As of Wednesday, the county was monitoring 46 active coronavirus cases. That includes two hospitalized cases, unchanged from Tuesday.

The county reported that their total number of active cases was down by 56 percent from where it stood a month ago.

Additionally, 98 Warren County residents were under quarantine or isolation for possible exposure on Wednesday. That’s the lowest that number has been since Nov. 3, 2020.

As of Wednesday, the county stood at 33,107 confirmed vaccinated residents.

On Wednesday, the county’s health services vaccination staff was performing vaccination in nursing homes, and plans more clinics for 12- to 15-year-olds later this week, as well as second doses for 16- to 18-year-olds.

