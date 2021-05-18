Warren County COVID update for May 18

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed two new COVID-19 cases and 10 recoveries among county residents on Tuesday.

The county is currently monitoring 44 active coronavirus cases, the lowest total the county has seen since Nov. 23, 2020.

Two individuals were hospitalized, unchanged from Monday. Both are moderately ill, as are three other cases not in the hospital.

One of Tuesday’s new cases involved someone already quarantined due to a suspected coronavirus exposure.

One of Tuesday’s new cases involved someone at Queensbury Union Free School District.

According to the district website, The individual was a member of the Queensbury Middle School community, last in the building on May 13. Everyone in close proximity to that person has been contacted as needed.

The county held its first student-focused coronavirus vaccine clinic on Monday at Queensbury Union Free School District, where 94 shots were administered.

