Warren County COVID update for May 17

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed three new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as well as nine recoveries.

The county is currently monitoring 52 active coronavirus cases, including two hospitalized cases, which is unchanged from Sunday.

Both hospitalized cases are considered moderately ill, as are three other cases outside of the hospital. All other current cases are showing mild symptoms.

The current 52-case count is the lowest number of active cases Warren County has seen since Dec. 1, 2020.

Warren County also made mention of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s new guidance Monday allowing fully vaccinated state residents to visit more places without masks. That full guidance can be found online.

The county reminds residents that masks are still needed in schools, health care facilities, public transit, nursing homes, prisons and homeless shelters.

“While this guidance change is good news, Warren County Health Services asks our vaccinated residents to be cautious and responsible when deciding whether to wear a mask or face covering,” Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said. “This change provides a great reason for anyone who is not vaccinated to do so as soon as they can.”

The county also updated its map separating coronavirus cases by zip code.