Warren County COVID update for May 14

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed four new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with 12 recoveries.

The county is monitoring 78 active coronavirus cases, including one hospitalized. That’s down by one from Thursday.

All of Friday’s newly confirmed cases were tied to exposures to previously-confirmed infected residents, and all individuals had already been quarantined due to those exposures.

Possible exposures were reported at Tommy Gun’s Pizza in Warrensburg.

Warren County also announced plans to begin offering coronavirus vaccination for students ages 12 to 15 on Monday at participating school districts. Parents must sign a permission slip.

As of Friday morning, over 350 families across Queensbury, Glens Falls, Warrensburg, Bolton, North Warren and Johnsburg school districts had returned slips for vaccination.

Vaccinations remain available by walk-in appointment at the state-run Aviation Mall site in Queensbury.

