Warren County COVID update for May 13

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases and four new recoveries on Thursday.

The county was monitoring 86 active coronavirus cases on Thursday, including two who are hospitalized, up by one from Wednesday.

One of Thursday’s new cases was traced from a previously documented exposure, and the infected individual was already quarantined due to that exposure.

Three cases came from county school districts.

One case was reported at Lake George Central School District. The case is one of three confirmed and currently to be actively connected to the district.

Another case was confirmed at Queensbury Union Free School District. One more came from Johnsburg Central School District.

Warren County also announced plans to begin vaccinating children between the ages of 12 and 15, with clinics set to start in coming days. Parents who want their children vaccinated in school clinics are asked to sign and return permission slips to their school district.

“We recommend that anyone who is eligible for COVID vaccination get one as soon as they can, and we will work to make this as quick and easy a process as we can for our children, parents and school staff members,” Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones explained. “We are grateful for the support of our local pediatricians as they advocate that their patients get a COVID vaccine, and the cooperation of our school districts and parents as we move to this next phase of vaccine distribution.”

Vaccines for adults continue to be available by walk-in at the Aviation Mall site in Queensbury.