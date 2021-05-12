Warren County COVID update for May 12

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed six new COVID-19 cases and five new recoveries on Wednesday.

That puts the total of active coronavirus cases at 83 in the county, including one hospitalized case.

Two of Wednesday’s new cases were confirmed positive after already being quarantined due to exposure to previously-documented cases.

Two new cases are believed to have been caused due to exposure to previously-infected members of the same household.

One school case was reported, stemming from Prospect School in Queensbury.

Warren County said that cases continue to stem from residents choosing to go to work despite feeling sick. Residents are advised to stay home if any coronavirus-related symptoms emerge.

