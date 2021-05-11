Warren County COVID update for May 11

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed five new COVID-19 cases and two recoveries on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, the county was monitoring 82 active coronavirus cases among residents, including one hospitalized case.

Two of Tuesday’s new cases were people who had been quarantined after previously documented exposures.

One new case came from Glens Falls City School District.

In information released on the district’s website, the case was specified as originating at Glens Falls Middle School.

To date, Warren County has seen 14 positive coronavirus cases from fully-vaccinated residents, out of 31,388 vaccinated individuals.

The county is also offering vaccination at workplaces, in order to reach those who have had a difficult time scheduling an appointment due to work conflicts. County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones can be reached at 518-761-6580 to schedule a visit.