Warren County COVID update for May 10

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed one new COVID-19 case and five recoveries on Monday.

The county was monitoring 79 active coronavirus cases as of Monday, including one hospitalized case.

The last day when the county only confirmed one coronavirus case or fewer was Nov. 23, the last day when no new cases were confirmed.

Monday’s new case was an exposure tied to a previously confirmed coronavirus case.

Warren County’s active case number has risen by 34 percent in the last week, with positive tests doubling in the same period of time.

The county also updated its graphic separating new coronavirus cases by zip code.

Warren County has seen 30,974 residents fully vaccinated. Of those, 14 people have contracted coronavirus after vaccination.

Many recent cases within the county have been tied to residents going to work while feeling sick, leading to coronavirus exposure within their workplaces.