Warren County COVID update for May 1

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed four new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, as well as seven recoveries.

The county is currently monitoring 67 active coronavirus cases, including four hospitalized. That’s up one from Friday.

The county continued to warn residents of out-of-state travel, which has been responsible for a number of recent cases.

All of Saturday’s cases involved general community exposure.

The county is also encouraging residents to get coronavirus vaccines at area pharmacies. The Walmart pharmacies on Route 9 and Quaker Ridge Road in Queensbury were booking Moderna vaccine doses over the weekend.

