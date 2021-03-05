Warren County COVID update for March 5

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services reported 18 new COVID-19 cases and four recoveries on Friday.

The county is monitoring 109 active coronavirus cases. Two of those are hospitalized, up one from Thursday.

In a release, county health services director Ginelle Jones said that many new cases were cropping up in connection to people not following proper safety protocol.

“We can not let down our guard at this point,” said Jones. “We are making progress with vaccinations, but we ask that people continue to take precautions to keep from contracting and potentially spreading COVID-19.”

Two confirmed new cases stemmed from Queensbury Union Free School District.

In a post on the district website, the school said that one case was a district-wide employee who had not been on campus since Feb. 25. The other was a person tied to Queensbury Middle School, who had not been on campus since Feb. 26.

No school contacts have been found at this time.

The county also received an influx of 900 coronavirus vaccines on Friday. Those doses are of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and will be used in clinics for seniors and those with comorbidities. The county is also working in tandem with Washington County to acquire more vaccines for seniors, in an effort with more information still forthcoming.

The county also sent out a reminder that those eligible for the coronavirus vaccine due to comorbidities should reach out to their medical provider for further information. Vaccine distribution is being handed to medical providers for those groups.