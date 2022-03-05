WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, Warren County Health Services reported 18 new COVID-19 cases in the County. Health Services said two of those cases are from at-home COVID-19 tests kits. Nine county cases have been hospitalized, a decrease by two since Friday.

As of Friday, March 4, Warren County’s 7-day average positive test rate dropped to 3.8%. Warren County saw 79 newer COVID-19 cases over the last 5 days.

Vaccination clinics will remain ongoing through the New York State mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall. Heath Officials say Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including boosters and pediatric vaccines, will be available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Positive at-home coronavirus tests should be reported through Warren County’s online reporting portal. Residents are reminded contact tracing has been taken on as the responsibility of New York State contact tracers.