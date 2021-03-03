Warren County COVID update for March 3

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services reported six new COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday morning, along with 11 additional recoveries.

One Warren County resident is reportedly hospitalized and moderately ill, unchanged from Tuesday. One other who was moderate outside the hospital has improved.

Health Services staff are monitoring 89 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday. 88 of those cases involve mild illness.

The county said that every new case Wednesday stemmed from community exposure, a continued problem area creating new cases.

One new case came from Glens Falls City School District.

In a post on their website, the district reported that the new coronavirus case had stemmed from Glens Falls Middle School. Seven individuals tied to the case have been quarantined.

The county also received their expected allotment of 1,170 coronavirus vaccine doses on Wednesday, all intended for those aged 65 and older. Those doses are now in the hands of Glens Falls Hospital, and are being provided directly to primary care patients.

Some of those patients are on the vaccine waiting list Warren County launched this week for residents ages 65 and older.