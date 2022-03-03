WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, Warren County Health Services reported 11 new COVID-19 cases in the County. Health Services said three of those cases are from at-home COVID-19 tests kits. Seven county cases have been hospitalized. Five of those individuals had been vaccinated, and one received a booster.

As of Thursday, Warren County’s 7-day average positive test rate dropped to 3.7%. Warren County saw 65 newer COVID-19 cases over the last 5 days. Health Services noted that 80.0% of county residents have received at least one vaccine dose as of Wednesday, in addition to 88.9% of those 18 and over with at least one dose.

Vaccination clinics will remain ongoing through the New York State mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall. Heath Officials say Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including boosters and pediatric vaccines, will be available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Positive at-home coronavirus tests should be reported through Warren County’s online reporting portal. Residents are reminded contact tracing has been taken on as the responsibility of New York State contact tracers.