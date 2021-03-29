Warren County COVID update for March 29

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as well as eight recoveries.

The county is currently tracking 124 cases, including four hospitalized with moderate illness.

One case originated from Lake George Central School District.

The district said in a post online that the positive individual was last in the school on March 25, and was most recently in contact with Lake George High School students as recently as Saturday, March 27. Contact tracing has been completed.

Warren County said that the majority of Monday’s new cases stemmed from residents not taking proper coronavirus precautions at workplaces or during social gatherings. The county continues to advise against gatherings with individuals outside of a given person’s immediate home life.

An updated list of tips for gatherings and proper safety protocol was sent along with Monday’s update.

Additionally, the county has updated its coronavirus case tracker map, which is divided up by zip code.

The update also included a reminder that the office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that individuals ages 30 and up will be able to register for vaccination tomorrow, March 30. Vaccination will then become open to anyone age 16 or older on April 6.