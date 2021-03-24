Warren County COVID update for March 24

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 16 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as well as six recoveries.

The county was monitoring 124 cases on Wednesday. They’ve seen a 31.2 percent rise in coronavirus cases in the last week.

“I am alarmed about the increase in cases that we have been seeing with people who have not been taking precautions,” said Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones in a news release. “People are letting their guard down too soon.”

Three of Wednesday’s cases came from Queensbury Union Free School District. The district did not have a post addressing the cases on their website as of Wednesday.

Community and workplace exposures were named as the two main causes of Wednesday’s new cases.

Exposure advisories remain ongoing for the Queensbury Hotel and Downtown City Tavern in Glens Falls, both dating back to last Saturday.

