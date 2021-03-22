Warren County COVID update for March 22

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed six new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as well as 12 recoveries.

The county is monitoring 116 active coronavirus cases, including six hospitalized.

One of Monday’s new cases was connected to Queensbury Union Free School District. The district did not have an update related to the case posted online as of Monday.

The county also updated its geographical map of coronavirus case locations by zip code.

The county also made mention of the state decision Monday to expand vaccine eligibility to those ages 50 and older.

“We are happy to hear that New York State will allow us to get COVID-19 vaccines to more people,” said Ginelle Jones, Warren County Health Services director. “We have heard from many people under the age of 60 without work-related or health-related qualifications who want to get vaccinated, and we are ready to help.”

The county said they were anticipating receipt of 500 coronavirus vaccine doses this week to be distributed to those eligible. Vaccinations are also taking place by appointment at the new site at the Aviation Mall.