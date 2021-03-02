Warren County COVID update for March 2

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Public Health confirmed nine new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as well as seven recoveries.

As of Tuesday, the county was monitoring 94 active coronavirus cases.

One resident was hospitalized as of Tuesday, considered moderately ill. One other patient is also considered moderately ill, but is not in the hospital.

The county said Tuesday’s new cases stemmed from workplace exposures, which the county continues to deem as a primary point of concern in regards to case exposures.

One new case was confirmed at Queensbury Union Free School District.

In a post on their website, the district said that the positive case was connected to Queensbury High School, and was in the building as recently as March 1. Those who were in close contact with the individual are being contacted as contact tracing proceeds.

On the vaccine front, Warren County is expecting a shipment of 1,170 doses later this week or early next week, all intended for those ages 65 and older. The county continues to work with individual medical providers on getting doses to the right people, including those with comorbidities.

The county also announced this week a new waiting list system for those ages 65 and up looking to get vaccinated. Within the first day, over 600 people signed up.