WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Warren County Health Services confirmed 11 new COVID-19 cases. Seven county cases were hospitalized, down by one from Tuesday. Five were among vaccinated residents.

As of Wednesday, Warren County had seen 63 new COVID-19 cases over the last five days. The county’s 7-day average positive test rate dropped to 4.1%.

No upcoming coronavirus vaccine clinics were scheduled for public schools as of Wednesday. Clinics are held on Tuesdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center, and daily at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury.

For those seeking coronavirus at-home test kits, Warren County has made kits available at a variety of locations for free, as supplies last. Kits can be picked up at Warren County Municipal Center, Glens Falls City Hall, town halls throughout the county, and most Stewart’s Shops locations.