WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Warren County Health Services reported 12 new COVID-19 cases in the County. Health Services said three of those cases are from at-home COVID-19 tests kits. Four county cases have been hospitalized, and three have been vaccinated.

As of Friday, March 18, Warren County’s 7-day average positive test rate dropped to 2.5%. Warren County saw 64 newer COVID-19 cases over the last five days.

Positive at-home coronavirus tests should be reported through Warren County’s online reporting portal. Residents are reminded contact tracing has been taken on as the responsibility of New York State contact tracers.

Vaccination clinics will remain ongoing through the New York State mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall. Heath Officials say Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including boosters and pediatric vaccines, will be available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.