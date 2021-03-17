Warren County COVID update for March 17

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 12 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as well as seven recoveries.

The county is monitoring 108 active coronavirus cases, with two hospitalized.

All 12 of Wednesday’s cases were traced to general community exposures. None were found to be tied to school districts.

However, advisories went out for two restaurants that had exposures. Radici in Glens Falls had an exposure with a mask worn on March 9 and 10, and Bolton Landing Brewing in Bolton Landing had one on March 13 with no mask worn.

The county also put out a request for those celebrating St. Patrick’s Day to do so with coronavirus-safe precautions in mind.

“We are making good progress and ask that our residents continue to listen to the guidance that will help us end this pandemic,” said Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones. “Please wear a mask when in public around others, and avoid non-essential indoor gatherings if possible.”

In other county news, the state-run coronavirus vaccination clinic in Queensbury is moving to the Aviation Mall. It’s set to open on Friday, with signups available now.