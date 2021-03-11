Warren County COVID update for March 11

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed nine new COVID-19 cases and seven recoveries on Thursday.

The county is monitoring 111 active coronavirus cases.

Four cases are hospitalized, up by two from Wednesday.

The county said that community gatherings were tied to all nine of Thursday’s new coronavirus cases. One recent case led to 17 quarantines after a person exposed family and friends after visiting an out-of-county house party.

The county held a vaccination clinic on Wednesday for those over age 60 and those with comorbidities, held in Queensbury.

426 doses were administered and was followed up by another clinic set for Thursday.