Warren County COVID update for June 9

News
Posted: / Updated:

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services reported zero new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with five recoveries.

Wednesday is the third zero-case day the county has seen in the last two weeks.

The county is monitoring 29 active coronavirus cases as of Wednesday, including two hospitalized. One was discharged on Tuesday.

The zero-case day puts Warren County at a 65% lower case figure than they had a month ago.

The state-run coronavirus vaccination site at Aviation Mall is part of a promotion this week where anyone who comes to get vaccinated will receive a free lottery ticket for a drawing of up to $5 million.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire