Warren County COVID update for June 9

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services reported zero new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with five recoveries.

Wednesday is the third zero-case day the county has seen in the last two weeks.

The county is monitoring 29 active coronavirus cases as of Wednesday, including two hospitalized. One was discharged on Tuesday.

The zero-case day puts Warren County at a 65% lower case figure than they had a month ago.

The state-run coronavirus vaccination site at Aviation Mall is part of a promotion this week where anyone who comes to get vaccinated will receive a free lottery ticket for a drawing of up to $5 million.