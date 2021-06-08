Warren County COVID update for June 8

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed one new COVID-19 case and two recoveries on Tuesday.

The county was monitoring a total of 34 active coronavirus cases. Three of those are hospitalized, unchanged from Monday.

Tuesday’s new case originated at Queensbury Union Free School District. The district had not made a post elaborating on the case as of the county’s daily update.

Warren County’s active case figure on Tuesday was 56% below where it had been a month ago.

The county is continuing to provide second shot vaccines to students who received first dose Pfizer shots last month.