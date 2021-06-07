Warren County COVID update for June 7

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed zero new COVID-19 cases on Monday, along with three recoveries.

It’s the county’s second zero-case day in the last two weeks, and the first since last November.

The county was monitoring a total of 35 active coronavirus cases on Monday, including three who are currently hospitalized.

Warren County’s case count was 41% below a month ago, as of Monday.

The county’s map breaking cases down by zip code was updated on Monday.

New York State’s rate of positive coronavirus tests dropped to 0.54% on Monday, but Warren County said theirs was higher, at 0.9%.

The county is also planning coronavirus vaccine clinics at schools this week to finish up existing school vaccination programs, which have currently administered 242 vaccines.