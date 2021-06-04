Warren County COVID update for June 4

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services reported two new COVID-19 cases and two recoveries on Friday.

The county was monitoring 36 active coronavirus cases on Friday, including three who are hospitalized, a number unchanged from Thursday.

Friday’s new cases both tested positive after being quarantined due to exposure to other confirmed positive cases.

The county’s active case figure sits at 38% of what it was at this time last month.

The county is further pushing the creation of vaccination sites at workplaces in need. The county health services department can be reached at (518) 761-6580 for more information.

