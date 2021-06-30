Warren County COVID update for June 30

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services reported zero new COVID-19 cases and zero recoveries on Wednesday.

The county remained at 10 active coronavirus cases on Wednesday, including one who remains in critical condition.

The county finished up a series of vaccination clinics for small towns, where a total of 18 doses were administered across Thurman, Warrensburg, Johnsburg, Chestertown, Hague and Lake Luzerne. Further clinics are being planned for July.

As the summer tourist season grows, the county is offering hand sanitizer to place at municipalities, government agencies, summer camps and some businesses, via the county department of emergency services.

The county also continues to offer vaccine clinics at businesses, and can be reached at (518) 761-6580 to talk options.