Warren County COVID update for June 3

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed five new COVID-19 cases and two recoveries on Thursday.

The county is monitoring 36 active coronavirus cases as of Thursday, including three hospitalized, one more than on Wednesday.

Four of Thursday’s new cases were people who were already quarantined due to previously suspected coronavirus exposure.

One of Thursday’s new cases came from Queensbury Union Free School District. It’s the second case confirmed at the district this week.

Possible exposures were also reported at the Quality Inn, The Lagoon and House of Frankenstein in Lake George.