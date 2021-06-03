Warren County COVID update for June 3

News
Posted: / Updated:

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed five new COVID-19 cases and two recoveries on Thursday.

The county is monitoring 36 active coronavirus cases as of Thursday, including three hospitalized, one more than on Wednesday.

Four of Thursday’s new cases were people who were already quarantined due to previously suspected coronavirus exposure.

One of Thursday’s new cases came from Queensbury Union Free School District. It’s the second case confirmed at the district this week.

Possible exposures were also reported at the Quality Inn, The Lagoon and House of Frankenstein in Lake George.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire