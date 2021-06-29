Warren County COVID update for June 29

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed three new COVID-19 cases and five recoveries on Tuesday.

The county is currently monitoring 10 active coronavirus cases, including one who is hospitalized.

The hospitalized case has been in critical condition for some time, but the county reported that the individual’s condition was improving.

Two of the county’s new cases were among individuals who share a home with a person who traveled out of state. Everyone involved had already been quarantined after the first tested positive.

The other new case did not yet have a source determined on Tuesday.

Recent case activity has not altered the number of fully vaccinated county residents to have since tested positive for coronavirus. That number has sat for weeks at 18, now out of 39,663 total vaccinations.

The county is continuing a series of clinics in small towns on Tuesday, with visits to North Creek, Chester and Hague.