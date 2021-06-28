Warren County COVID update for June 28

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services reported two new COVID-19 cases and one recovery on Monday.

The county is monitoring 12 active coronavirus cases, one of which is hospitalized and in critical condition.

One new case on Monday stemmed from an exposure with a household member who had previously tested positive. The newly positive individual had already been quarantined before testing positive.

The county has begun a series of vaccine clinics in farther-flung parts of the county, with three held on Monday and another three set for Tuesday.

As of Monday, the county has not confirmed any Delta variant coronavirus cases.

