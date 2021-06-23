Warren County COVID update for June 23

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed one new COVID-19 case on Wednesday, with no new recoveries.

The county was monitoring 12 active coronavirus cases on Wednesday, including one who is hospitalized and in critical condition.

The county said that Wednesday’s new case appeared to have originated from travel out-of-state.

The county’s total active case rate was 74% below where it had been a month ago.

Warren County has not been notified of any cases of the new “Delta” variety of coronavirus among recently-tested positive cases.

