Warren County COVID update for June 22

News
Posted: / Updated:

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services reached a stalemate day on Tuesday, with no new COVID-19 cases or recoveries to report within the county.

The case was monitoring 11 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, including one hospitalized case, unchanged from Monday.

“Warren County is not at 70% vaccinated yet, so we need to remain vigilant and get our family and friends vaccinated to protect our community,” said Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones. “We have a wonderful resource here in Warren County in our state vaccination site at Aviation Mall, and we are encouraging our residents to use it.”

The county’s active case count on Tuesday was 76% lower than it had been a month ago.

The county is holding a vaccination clinic for staff and students on Tuesday at the Prospect School in Queensbury, and continues to urge those who have not been vaccinated to visit the state-run clinic at the Aviation Mall.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
2021 high school graduations in the Capital Region
2021 high school graduations in the Capital Region
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire