Warren County COVID update for June 22

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services reached a stalemate day on Tuesday, with no new COVID-19 cases or recoveries to report within the county.

The case was monitoring 11 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, including one hospitalized case, unchanged from Monday.

“Warren County is not at 70% vaccinated yet, so we need to remain vigilant and get our family and friends vaccinated to protect our community,” said Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones. “We have a wonderful resource here in Warren County in our state vaccination site at Aviation Mall, and we are encouraging our residents to use it.”

The county’s active case count on Tuesday was 76% lower than it had been a month ago.

The county is holding a vaccination clinic for staff and students on Tuesday at the Prospect School in Queensbury, and continues to urge those who have not been vaccinated to visit the state-run clinic at the Aviation Mall.