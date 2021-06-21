Warren County COVID update for June 21

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed one new COVID-19 case on Monday, with zero recoveries.

The county was monitoring 11 active coronavirus cases on Monday, including one who is hospitalized.

The cause of Monday’s new case has not yet been determined. Warren County said the individual has not yet been vaccinated for coronavirus.

Later this week, the county is planning to provide staff and students at Prospect School in Queensbury.

The county also sent out a reminder that 12- to 17-year-olds who have been vaccinated for coronavirus starting on May 27 can apply for scholarship drawings based on proof of their having been vaccinated.

