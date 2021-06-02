Warren County COVID update for June 2

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed three new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. No recoveries were reported.

That puts the county total at 33 active coronavirus cases. Two are hospitalized, an unchanged number from Tuesday.

One of Wednesday’s newly confirmed cases came from Queensbury Union Free School District.

In a post on their website on Tuesday, the district reported that the case came from Queensbury Elementary School, and the individual was last in that building on May 26. Everyone in close proximity with that individual has been given directions to quarantine.

Despite no recoveries on Wednesday, the county case figure remains 44% lower than it was a month ago. That comes alongside a state positivity rate of 0.65%.

Warren County continues to ensure coronavirus vaccines are available for those who still need them. On Thursday, a clinic is set from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Warren County Human Services building in Lake George, administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.