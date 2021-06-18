Warren County COVID update for June 18

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County didn’t confirm any new COVID-19 cases on Friday, and had two recoveries.

The county also reached 60% of residents fully vaccinated for coronavirus. The county is monitoring four active cases.

Warren County joins only two other counties, Hamilton and Tompkins, in reaching the mark of 60% of residents fully vaccinated.

Four active cases is the lowest number Warren County has had since Oct. 19, 2020.

One of Friday’s cases is hospitalized, unchanged from Thursday.

Warren County’s active case figure as of Friday was 90% lower than it was a month ago.

The county has held several coronavirus clinics at local businesses this week, with one scheduled Friday for employees at Point O’ Pines Camp in Horicon.