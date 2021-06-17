Warren County COVID update for June 17

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed one new COVID-19 case on Thursday, as well as four recoveries.

The county was monitoring six active coronavirus cases as of Thursday, one of which was hospitalized.

Six active cases is the lowest number the county has seen since Oct. 21, 2020.

The county’s active case figure sits at 88% below where it was a month ago.

Thursday’s new case came from Lake George Central School District.

According to a post from the district, the case came from Lake George Jr.-Sr. High School. The individual was most recently in the building on June 14.

The person attended an indoor gathering also attended by someone else confirmed to have contracted coronavirus on a previous day.

Warren County held a vaccination clinic for staff at Angiodynamics in Queensbury on Thursday.

The county continues to offer clinics for businesses that want to facilitate vaccines for staff.