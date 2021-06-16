Warren County COVID update for June 16

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed two new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with four recoveries.

The county is monitoring nine active coronavirus cases, including one hospitalized case.

Wednesday’s cases break a stream of caseless days for the county, but leave it at the lowest daily total since Oct. 22, 2020.

The county active case figure is 84% below where it was a month ago.

The county is also closely watching developments related to Gov. Cuomo’s announcement that many coronavirus-related restrictions were being lifted, as the state as a whole hit the mark of 70% of residents vaccinated.

“We are very happy that our progress against COVID-19 has allowed us to start getting back to normal, but we need to be cognizant of the fact that COVID-19 is still present in our community, and we need to continue to be careful as businesses reopen and our busy summer season arrives,” Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said. “If you feel ill, please stay home and get tested. If you have not been vaccinated, please do so as soon as possible.”

On Wednesday, the county held a vaccine clinic for employees at BD in Queensbury. The county continues to offer clinics for any business that’s interested.